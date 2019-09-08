|
Dorothy Erfurth passed away on August 29, 2019 at the age of 85. A longtime resident of Hyde Park and Pullman, she is survived by her daughter Karen (Robert) Maddi, her son Chris (Toni) Maddi; grandchildren David (Steph) Perks, Maxim (Stephanie) Iott, Nora Piotrowski; greatgrandchildren Aubrey and Gianna; sister Diana (Fred) Kistner, and brother Bill (Donna) Linder. Memorials may be made in her name to the . A memorial service will be held in the future. Please see the funeral home listing for more information.
