Dorothy Anne Parise, 90, of Deerfield, IL, died peacefully at her home on October 5, 2020. The beloved wife of the late Donald L. Parise, a Tribune retiree. Donald and Dorothy were married for 57 years. Dorothy, loving mother of Marc Parise, PhD (Margie), Amy Parise Hellier (Ed), Donna Parise Byrne (Laurence), and Laura Parise Ochs, MD (Tom); loving grandmother of Megan Parise Schmidt PhD (Scott), Matthew (Danielle) Parise, Luke (Josi) Hellier, Ethan (Kelly) Hellier, Madeleine Byrne, Graham Byrne, Lille Ochs and Eva Ochs, and five great grandchildren, Maria, Betty, Annie, Walter, and Reagan, cherished sister of the late Geraldine (Merva) Hughes, sister in law to Mary Joan Tremain and Robert Parise; she also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dorothy attended the University of Illinois at Navy Pier, she loved the ballet, was an avid bridge player and a devoted Chicago Cubs fan. After raising her children, Dorothy returned to school and became a member of the inaugural class of certified dental hygienists at William Rainey Harper College. Dorothy practiced into her seventies, and most of her grandchildren loved to have their teeth cleaned by "Dodo!" Dorothy will be remembered as being extremely knowledgeable in the sciences and arts due to her love of reading and going to museums in the area, she had an amazing intuition that guided and supported principles. Dorothy enjoyed swimming and attending Pilates at daughter Donna's studio well into her 80s. She was cherished by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren and she loved them immensely. Grandma, Dodo, Dorothy, will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A private service is planned for the family which will be available on live stream at www.holycrossparish.net/live
at 10:00am Saturday, October 10, 2020. Memorials preferred to Chicago Tribune Charities, 160 North Stetson Ave Chicago, IL. 60601 or Holy Cross Church Religious Education, 724 Elder Lane Deerfield, IL 60015. For information please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com