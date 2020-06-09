Dorothy Anne Wagner
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Anne Wagner (nee Schleichert) age 90 late of Plainfield, formerly of Oak Lawn and Crestwood, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William Wagner. Loving mother of Gail (Ben) Tovrog, Steve (Liz) Wagner, Donna (Dennis) Howat, Bill (Sue) Wagner, Mary Beth Jimenez, Karen (Pete) Chillman, and Bob (Malou) Wagner. Proud grandmother of Jessica, Matt, Billy, Katie, Michelle, Zachary, Michael, Jeff, Drake, Molly, Alex, Austin and Andie. Loving "GG" to Jade, Ellis, Emily,Avery, Bennett, Caden, Finley, Miles, Everett, Lillian and Landry. Dear sister of Marie "Sis" Doucet. Loving aunt of many nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, www.mercyhome.org. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 11:00 AM at St. Christopher Church Midlothian followed by interment at St. Mary Cemetery. For Info Hickey Memorial Chapel 708-385-4478 or for online guest register visit www.hickeyfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Church Midlothian
Funeral services provided by
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPELS
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 8, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Dorothy Wagner.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
June 8, 2020
Dorothy was a delight and a friend at St Christophers until she moved after Bill passed away. PEACE DOROTHY... you are in His arms now! Hugs for the family, who she loved dearly!
Eunice
