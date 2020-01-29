Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rosner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy B. Rosner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy B. Rosner Obituary
(nee Johnson) Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph Rosner. Devoted mother of Joey (Pat) Rosner, Kathy (Tom Murphy) Small, Peggy (Wayne) Chilson, Tom (Marilyn) Rosner, Mary Ann Rosner, Patty (Joe) Oliosi, and the late Dorothy "Dodie" Rosner. Cherished grandmother of Jill, Jim, Mike, Tony, Brian, Jennifer, Kathleen, Helen, Tom, Frank, Jaime, Dodie, Sara, Kenn, Randi, Mike, and Amanda. Adored great-grandmother and great-great grandmother of many. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mooseheart Charities Inc., 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -