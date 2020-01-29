|
|
(nee Johnson) Age 95. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph Rosner. Devoted mother of Joey (Pat) Rosner, Kathy (Tom Murphy) Small, Peggy (Wayne) Chilson, Tom (Marilyn) Rosner, Mary Ann Rosner, Patty (Joe) Oliosi, and the late Dorothy "Dodie" Rosner. Cherished grandmother of Jill, Jim, Mike, Tony, Brian, Jennifer, Kathleen, Helen, Tom, Frank, Jaime, Dodie, Sara, Kenn, Randi, Mike, and Amanda. Adored great-grandmother and great-great grandmother of many. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mooseheart Charities Inc., 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020