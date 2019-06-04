Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Dorothy B. Wasz

Dorothy B. Wasz Obituary
Dorothy B. Wasz nee Wolak, beloved wife of the late Sylvester. Loving mother of Joseph (Cecelia) Wasz, Constance (William) Mally, David (Gabriella) Wasz, Shirley Wasz and the late Virginia (Gene) Kolsch. Dearest grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 11. Fond sister of the late Edward (late Wanda) Wolak, Leonard Wolak, Florian (late Irene) Wolak and Loretta (late Walter) Zielenski. Aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cherished daughter of the late Andrew, Juliana and Stella. Retired 23-year employee of International Harvester. Visitation Thursday 9:00 AM – 10:45 AM and Funeral Thursday 10:45 AM from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien, to Our Lady Peace Church Mass 11:30 AM. Interment Private. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019
