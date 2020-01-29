|
|
BIANCARDI, Dorothy
Dorothy (nee Block) Biancardi, 85, of Arlington Heights, beloved wife of the late Anthony Biancardi; loving mother of Andrew (Donna) Biancardi, Katherine (Frank) Cacciato, James (Leslie) Biancardi, Karen (Christopher) Frigara, Mary (Kevin) Dyer and Anthony Jr. (Jennifer) Biancardi; loved grandmother of 15 and great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of Eugene (Gayle) and William (Phyllis) Block . Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd, Arlington Hts. Prayers 8:45 am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Funeral Home, proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell, Arlington Hts for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Funeral Info. www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020