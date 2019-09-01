|
Dorothy "Dottie" Briscoe, nee Pirc, beloved wife of the late Edward L. Briscoe, loving mother of Daniel (Cathy) Briscoe, David (Lisa) Briscoe, cherished grandmother of Kyle (Erin), Matthew (Joyce), Brendan (Fran), Kelly (Kristin), Julia, great grandmother of Cora and Leo; brothers Donald – deceased (Bernadine – deceased), Francis – deceased (Maureen), sister Carol – deceased (Robert – deceased). Dottie was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen.
Graduate of Providence Catholic High School and Joliet Junior College. Dottie worked as a Medical Technician at the old St. Joseph Hospital (Joliet). After moving to Downers Grove and her sons graduating from college, Dottie began a nearly 25 year career as an agent / broker in real estate sales. She enjoyed helping families with the big decisions of purchasing or selling a home.
Her real joy was when she became a Nana / grandmother.
The family wants to recognize the love and care given by the staff to Dottie at Meadowbrook ManorCare Bolingbrook.
Visitation Wednesday, September 4th, 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Thursday, September 5th, 9:30am from Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home 4343 Main St. (one block of Ogden) Downers Grove to St. Joseph Church (4801 Main St., Downers Grove). Mass 10:00 am. Interment Private – Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dottie's name to BrightFocus.org to help cure Alzheimer's disease.
www.brightfocus.org to help cure Alzheimer's disease.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019