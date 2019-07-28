|
|
"Dottie" was born Dorothy Charlotte Murphy on 11-10-1923. She was raised in Chicago with her sisters Dolly Egan, Ruth Kennedy and Lorraine Kuschell, known affectionately as the "Murphy Girls". On 7-7-1945 she married Jack Anthony Katosh (Army Air Corps) and they had two sons: John Phillip Katosh (Army) and Paul Michael Katosh (Air Force). She was a self-taught, hard worker and rose to executive secretary at Livonia (Mich.) School Board. Her widowed years were spent primarily at Peace Village in Palos Park. She enjoyed Family, movies, cards, Sinatra and was an avid crossword enthusiast. But her heart was all in for her beloved Westie - "Maizy" and later her "Mitzy" kitty. She also enjoyed many volunteer opportunities and always brought good cheer and warmth. Hers was truly a life "well-lived". Services are private. Information Lawn Funeral Home 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019