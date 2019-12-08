Home

Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Wheaton, IL
Dorothy C. Nufer

Dorothy Nufer, 87, of Wheaton and formerly of Oak Park passed away peacefully in her home on December 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late William; beloved mother of Carol (Sophia Register) Nufer, Nancy (David) Patush, James, Robert and Daniel (Janeen); dear grandmother of Jennifer (Nick) Fournier, Peyton, Chase and Morgan Nufer; dear great grandmother of Katie and Jonathan. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Patush. Family was everything to Dorothy. She was married to Bill for 57 years. Her strong values and love of life were passed on to all of her children. She enjoyed staying in contact with family and friends, both near and far. Her Catholic faith was life-long and highly valued. She suffered many challenges but her faith, positive attitude and strong will always saw her through. Dorothy enjoyed activities with her many friends including skiing, golf, bowling and aerobics with the BOD Squad. She was always on the go and lived life to the fullest. Traveling with friends and family was something she loved to do. She was always planning for the next trip.

Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 3-8 p.m. at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton, IL (one block east of Naperville Rd). Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church, Wheaton. Please meet at the church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
