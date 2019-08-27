|
Dorothy Catinella, nee Andrews, age 87, loving wife of the late David; beloved mother of Gayle Catinella, Charles (Jodi) Catinella and Carol (Kevin) Held; cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 3. Visitation Thursday 3-8 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave., Darien. Lying in State Friday from 9:00 A.M. until time of Mass at 10:00 A.M. at All Saints Cathedral Parish PNCC, 9201 W Higgins Rd, Chicago. Interment at All Saints Polish National Cemetery. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 27, 2019