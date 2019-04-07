Dorothy Chana (nee Alexander), 97, a life-long resident of the western suburbs, went to be with Jesus on March 29, 2019. She was met in heaven by her loving husband of 63 years, Bob Chana, her sister, Edna Atella, and her beloved grandson, Cameron Chana. She is survived by her four children, Dottie Homeyer (George), Debbie Wicklander (Doug), Dyann Kotansky (Ken) and Rob Chana, Jr. (Lori) and Arthur Villereal, to whom Dorothy was a "mother"-figure. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church of Oak Brook in Oak Brook, IL or the Center for Independence in LaGrange, IL. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church of Oak Brook, 31st & York Roads, Oak Brook, Tuesday, April 9th from 10:00AM until noon. A service will follow immediately after. A private burial will be held the next day. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary