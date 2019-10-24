|
Dorothy Clark Baker, a resident of Chicago, Illinois, died September 18 while on a trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina. Born March 27, 1942, in Baxley, Georgia, of parents Sara Jane Googe and Robert Cecil Clark, Sr., she graduated from Baker High School in Columbus, Georgia in 1960. She completed training as a Registered Nurse at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and then received a Bachelor of Arts in Nursing from the University of Georgia. She was employed at Eggleston Children's Hospital where she held several supervisory positions and developed a special interest in managing children with ruminator syndrome. In 1971 she entered the Graduate Nursing program at the University of Pittsburgh, where she received a Master's degree in nursing. In 1979 she took a job as Vice President in Nursing at Newington Children's Hospital in Newington, Connecticut, where she remained for 10 years. She then married Dr. Alfred L. Baker of Chicago, Illinois, and the couple resided in Chicago until Ms. Baker's death. She worked with 'Friends Against Aids' at the University of Chicago and held several positions at the Church of St. Paul and the Redeemer. She was active in city ward politics, and along with her husband, was a strong supporter of Wake Forest University. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Baker an emeritus Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; one sister, Ann Clark Morrison of Hilton Head; several nieces and nephews, including Deborah Morrison McCandless of Hilton Head; Patricia Morrison Mack of Columbia, South Carolina; Gregory Blen Clark of Woodstock, Georgia; Michael Brian Clark of Virginia; and numerous grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p. m. on November 2 at the Church of St. Paul and the Redeemer, 4945 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Instead of flowers, please make gifts to the Youth Program at the Church of St. Paul and the Redeemer, 4945 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615 or to the Dorothy C. and Alfred L. Baker, MD, Scholarship Fund at the Wake Forest School of Medicine, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021 (online at wakehealth.edu/About-Us/Philanthropy).
