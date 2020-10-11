Dorothy Collins, 81, went to the Lord peacefully as the sun rose over Lake Michigan on October 5th, 2020 with her loving daughters by her side. Cherished mother of Vivian (Robert) Derick and Susan (John) Warren. Beloved grandmother of William, Katherine, Alessandra and Ariella. Loved sister of Marion (Thomas) Kemme, Francis Henry, Irene (John) Snook, Susan (Paddy) Nalley and the late Vera, Claire, John and Michael. Daughter of the late Jack and Susan Morley.
Dorothy was born in Ballyhaunis, County Mayo, Ireland in 1939 where the luck of the Irish and endless cheerfulness followed her throughout her wonderful life. She graduated from Mundelein Collage with a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance and went on to Roosevelt University for her MBA in Finance Administration all while working full time and taking care of her home and family. Her career began at Truman College as a bursar and then she worked her way up to accountant, Assistant Manager and then for 20 yrs. as the Director of Business and Operations.
After her retirement she shared her business talents on the board of The Irish American Heritage Center and on the board of her Co-op Association. She used her time to help others at Misericordia Home, Holy Name Cathedral, and she was a consistent blood donor.
Everywhere she went she made treasured friends from her days at Truman, her Florida buddies, to her wonderful pool pals. We were blessed with an exceptional caregiver, Myrna, that enjoyed her humor and gave her dignity and grace. Dorothy was truly loved by so many people due to her authenticity, welcoming smile and loving kindness. She was a strong independent woman that spoke her mind. Her legacy of kindness and eternal optimism has left a lasting impression on her family. Due to her abundance of love, her immediate and extended family are exceptionally close. She was loved by her many nieces and nephews in the U.S., Ireland, England, and Greece. "May good fortune be yours, May your joys never end."
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or Feeding the Hungry, through Holy Name Cathedral. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at Holy Name Cathedral, 730 N Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL 60611, on Oct.16th at 10:30am. Guests are asked to wear a facemask and practice social distancing. To sign-up to attend mass please either contact the family or call Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 773-736-3833, 6150 N. Cicero Ave, Chicago IL 60646 for more info.