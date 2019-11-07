|
Dorothy Costello, nee Wyszynski, 98. Loving wife of the late Jerome Costello Sr. Dear father of Jerome (Giannina) Costello. Devoted sister of the late Evelyn (the late Harry) Borowczsak. Beloved aunt of Harry (Patty) and the late Terrence Borowczsak. Great-aunt of Brian, Robert (Kelly) Borowczsak, and Amanda (Justin) Schmitter. Great-Great-Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, November 12, 9 AM to 10 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to process to Our Lady of the Wayside Church for a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment private. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019