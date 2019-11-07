Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Church
Dorothy Costello, nee Wyszynski, 98. Loving wife of the late Jerome Costello Sr. Dear father of Jerome (Giannina) Costello. Devoted sister of the late Evelyn (the late Harry) Borowczsak. Beloved aunt of Harry (Patty) and the late Terrence Borowczsak. Great-aunt of Brian, Robert (Kelly) Borowczsak, and Amanda (Justin) Schmitter. Great-Great-Aunt, cousin and friend of many. Visitation Tuesday, November 12, 9 AM to 10 AM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine, to process to Our Lady of the Wayside Church for a Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Interment private. Info 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
