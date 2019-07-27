|
Dorothy D. Palombo (Dottie), age 85, a resident of Lake Forest Place, in Lake Forest, died on July 21, 2019. She was born August 31, 1933 in Mountain City, Georgia, grew up in South Carolina, and moved to the Midwest in 1952 to pursue studies in social services at the University of Wisconsin. She received a master's degree in social work from the University of Illinois in Chicago in 1958. Her work in Chicago settlement houses, as a trainer for VISTA, and her post as office manager for the Chicago 8 Conspiracy defendants contributed to a lifelong social activism and commitment to community development. In 1970, she joined the staff of the Josselyn Center for Mental Health in Northfield, IL, as an organizer for community-based adolescent services. She subsequently was director of the Center's project to expand services and supports for those with chronic psychiatric disorders. She became Executive Director in 1983, a post she held until her retirement in 1995. She is survived by Joseph, her beloved husband of 60 years with whom she shared a lifetime of joy in service, music, and travel, and by her stepdaughter, Karen Visser of Toronto. Memorial gifts to the Palombo Endowment Fund at the Josselyn Center, (contact Josselyn.org) or to the Progressive Turnout Project. (Contact turnoutpac.org) would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:30 am, at Lake Forest Place, 1100 Pembridge Drive, Lake Forest, 60045.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 27 to July 28, 2019