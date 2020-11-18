1/
Dorothy Dean Garippo
Dorothy Dean Garippo R.N., age 96, beloved wife of 74 years to Emil, dear mother of Michael (William), Deanna Lynn (Osamu), Debra (Stephen), grandmother of Luke (Kurt), Jessica (Jason), Alexander (Katelyn) and Jacquelyn, great-grandmother of Dylan and Beau and many nieces and nephews. She worked many years at Elmhurst Hospital and served in the Navel nurse's corps during WWII. A memorial service will be held in the future. A vehicle procession will leave from the Salerno's Rosedale Chapel, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, IL 60172 parking lot to Mary Queen of Heaven Cemetery on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. for an outdoor interment adhering to Covid19 guidelines. Arrangements by Salerno's Rosedale Chapels. For info 630-889-1700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
