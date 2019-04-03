|
Dorothy L. Dethlefsen, 82, beloved wife of the late Russell; cherished mother of Cheryl (James) Falada and Susan (Al) Cimino; dearest grammy of Brian, Sam, Lou and Max (Shannon); dear sister of William Rabe and the late Barbara (late Robert) Damiani; fond sister in law of Carole (Ron) Hosler. Visitation Thursday, April 4, 2019, 2 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday, April 5, 9:00 a.m. till time of services at 10:00a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019