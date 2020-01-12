|
Dorothy E. Anderson nee Lyons. age 90. Beloved wife of the late Alvin. Loving mother of Susan, Alvin (Narcisa) and the late Linda (the late Alby) Davidenko and Maxwell. Cherished Grandmother of Vickie Davidenko, Gary Pankow, Sheri (Edward) Ramey, Brian (Jodi) Davidenko, Matthew (Tammy) Pankow, Erik (Jessica) Pankow, Allyn and Billy. Great Grandmother of 13, Great Great Grandmother of 2. Fond Sister of the late William ( the late Amelia)Lyons and Ruth (the late Alan) Pancar. Many other relatives and friends. Funeral Wednesday Jan 15, 12:00 Noon at Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave. Carol Stream, IL. Visitation Tuesday 3-8 PM Interment Arlington Cemetery Elmhurst. 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020