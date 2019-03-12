Home

Dorothy Bialas
Dorothy E. Bialas Obituary
Dorothy E. Bialas. Nee Tokarz. Age 85. Beloved Wife of the late Marion "Mike". Loving Mother of Kenneth. Dearest Sister of Dolores Kielas. Dear Aunt of Christine (Greg) Melchert, John (Cindy) Bialas, Janet Kielas, Joseph Kielas, and James Kielas. Cherished Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt. Visitation Wednesday 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. Funeral Thursday 9:00 AM to St. Hyacinth Basilica for Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Dorothy and Mike were proud owners of Mike's Tap in Chicago for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Funeral info. 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
