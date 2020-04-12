|
Dorothy E. Nicola, nee Stanola, age 77; beloved mother of Victor (Debra) and Anthony (Margarita) Nicola. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Florence Stanola. Dear sister of Joseph and Thomas Stanola, the late Patricia Willis, Barbara Wenger and Judith Murrell. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services and interment are private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Animal Welfare Institute (www.awionline.org) or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Charitable Service Trust (www.cst.dav.org) in Dorothy's memory. For more info RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020