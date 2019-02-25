|
Dorothy E. "Dolly" Schmucker, nee Scheiwe, 88, of Chicago, February 19, 2019. Wife of the late Richard "Dick". Loving mother of Nancy Schmucker, and Ken (Jackie) Schmucker. Grandmother of Greg (Stephanie), Tim, and Jill (Wes) Mitiu. Sister of Elaine (Alan) Peterson. Sister in law of Don (Helen) Schmucker, and the late Bob (the late Connie) Schmucker . Devoted Aunt. Visitation Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Malec and Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL. 60646. In state Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 9:30 am to time of funeral service, 10:30 am at St. Luke Church, 1500 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Luke Ministries. Interment St. Luke Cemetery, Chicago, IL. For info 773-774-4100, www.malecandsonsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019