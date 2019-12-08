Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Saviour's Lutheran Church,
1212 East Glendale Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
7800 West McCarthy Road
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
7800 West McCarthy Road
Palos Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Tibbits
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy E. Tibbits


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy E. Tibbits Obituary
98, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29th, in Mesa. Born June 6, 1921 in Chicago to Edwin and Helen Pearson. Beloved wife of the late R. Donald Tibbits married June 28, 1941 in Chicago. Survived by her children, Richard Tibbits (Chrissa) Barbara Paymaster (Paul) Sheri Aiello (Steve) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Gathering at 10am Monday, December 9th Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7800 West McCarthy Road, Palos Heights, Illinois, service at 11am, Interment at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For additional information: curleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -