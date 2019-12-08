|
|
98, of Mesa, Arizona, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully Friday, November 29th, in Mesa. Born June 6, 1921 in Chicago to Edwin and Helen Pearson. Beloved wife of the late R. Donald Tibbits married June 28, 1941 in Chicago. Survived by her children, Richard Tibbits (Chrissa) Barbara Paymaster (Paul) Sheri Aiello (Steve) and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Gathering at 10am Monday, December 9th Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7800 West McCarthy Road, Palos Heights, Illinois, service at 11am, Interment at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. For additional information: curleyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019