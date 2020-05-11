(nee Weber), of Palos Park and Chicago, IL, lived an amazing 90 years, bringing joy to so many. She died in Chicago peacefully on May 8, 2020. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and one true love, Joseph E. Tomes in 1986. She is survived by her children, Jason (Amy) Tomes, Joseph Tomes, Jeffrey Tomes and Jennifer (Randy) Tomes Kuipers. Dorothy was the proud grandmother of Ana Guthrie, Ian (Delaney) Tomes, Andy (Ashley) Kuipers, Abigail Kuipers, Jada Tomes, and Alexander Kuipers, and great-grandmother to Lorelei Tomes. Dorothy also leaves her beloved identical twin sister Virginia White, and dozens of cherished nephews, nieces, great-nephews, and great-nieces. Dorothy was born in Chicago to Burnett and Christine (Davis) Weber and raised on a farmette in Harvey. She was pre-deceased by her older siblings Mary Josephine (Biggerstaff), Burnett, Eleanor (Zuiker), and Robert. She graduated from Thornton Township High School in Harvey and Marycrest College in Davenport, IA. While working as a legal secretary in Chicago, Dorothy became involved in many community groups, including the Young Republicans, where she met her husband. He took one look at Dorothy and said, "I'm going to marry that woman." They wed in 1958 and soon afterwards moved from Chicago to Palos Park to raise their family. She loved living in the woods and nature of Palos, and neighbors became lifelong friends. She enjoyed having a home where her children and their friends were always around. So many animals came to live at that home; some delighted her to no end – her Doberman Pinschers Cobra and Shark, and her German Shorthair Pointer Tex; others she enjoyed because her children and husband enjoyed them (ponies, horses, gerbils, hamsters, cats); while some pushed past her comfort level (the boa constrictor was not a favorite). She remained a dog-lover throughout her life, and when she was around dogs, they knew they would get special attention and maybe even a treat. Dorothy remained firm in her Catholic faith throughout her life, and her unmistakable joy and love for others defined her so well. Her sense of hospitality made those around her feel special and cared for. She understood the importance of supporting her community; her charm, leadership and people skills blossomed as she volunteered for decades in Palos Park – with her children's schools, the Palos Community Hospital Women's Auxiliary, Palos Park Fine Arts Committee, Palos Newcomer's Club, Recording for the Blind, and the Quarterly Dance Club, among others. She loved golfing, ballroom and swing dancing, fishing, dogs, card games, chocolate, potato chips, and fried chicken (dark meat only!). But most of all, she loved taking care of her family and loved ones. She will be remembered for her smile that would light up a room, lively personality, fabulous animal prints, sparkling jewelry, bright lipstick, and red nail polish. For the sake of safety in this time of the pandemic, funeral services will be private.The family would like to thank Smith Village in Chicago for their great care and compassion. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ 708.361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 11, 2020.