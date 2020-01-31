|
|
Dorothy Elizabeth Dyckma, 76, of Batavia passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald; loving mother of Tammy (James) Hemmingway; Wendy Wieteska and Tracey (Brad) Bilut; adored grandmother of; Lexie and Ashley Hemmingway, Steven Wieteska and Jenna and Jason Bilut; fond sister to eleven siblings. Funeral services will be held 11:30 A.M. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Visitation will be held 9:30 A.M. until the time of the funeral service. 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020