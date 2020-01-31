Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:30 AM
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
View Map
Dorothy Elizabeth Dyckma Obituary
Dorothy Elizabeth Dyckma, 76, of Batavia passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald; loving mother of Tammy (James) Hemmingway; Wendy Wieteska and Tracey (Brad) Bilut; adored grandmother of; Lexie and Ashley Hemmingway, Steven Wieteska and Jenna and Jason Bilut; fond sister to eleven siblings. Funeral services will be held 11:30 A.M. Monday, February 3, 2020 at Moss Family Funeral Home 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Visitation will be held 9:30 A.M. until the time of the funeral service. 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 31, 2020
