Dorothy Finn Smith, born April 29, 1924 to Harriette and William J. Finn in Oak Park, Illinois passed from this life on August 8, 2020. Dorothy attended Trinity High School and Lake Forest Academy. She married her life-long love, Graeme H. "Smitty" Smith on October 14, 1944. Together they raised five children, Susan, Cheryl, Christine, Graeme the truly exceptional "Sam" and Judy Mae. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Judy Mae. Dorothy has five grandchildren, Kristine, Ross, Amy, Michael Dean and Sean as well as seven great-grandchildren, Will, James, Gracie, Kristof, Kaya, Kalista and Connor. Dorothy attended St. John of the Cross Catholic Church. She was a dedicated supporter of many charities benefitting the disabled. She was a member of La Grange Country Club and was an enthusiastic golfer, tennis and bridge player. Any donations in her memory should be made to Helping Hand Center, 9649 W. 55th St., Countryside, IL 60525. Interment private. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
