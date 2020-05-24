Dorothy Ford Nielsen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Camilla Ford Nielsen (nee Germann), 96, died peacefully at home in Deerfield, IL, on May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John Ford and son James Brian Ford as well as the second husband Howard Nielsen of Deerfield. She is survived by her son John Martin Ford (Agnes) of Deerfield, IL, grandchildren: James Ryan Ford of Milwaukee, WI, Danielle Marie Craig (Keith) of Macomb, MI, and John Martin Ford Jr of Deerfield, IL, also three great-grandchildren: Keith Craig III, Riley Ford, and Kylie Craig. A private burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL, on Saturday, May 23, 2020. For further information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Burial
Elmwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home & Crematory
1787 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035
(847) 831-4260
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved