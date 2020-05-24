Dorothy Camilla Ford Nielsen (nee Germann), 96, died peacefully at home in Deerfield, IL, on May 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband John Ford and son James Brian Ford as well as the second husband Howard Nielsen of Deerfield. She is survived by her son John Martin Ford (Agnes) of Deerfield, IL, grandchildren: James Ryan Ford of Milwaukee, WI, Danielle Marie Craig (Keith) of Macomb, MI, and John Martin Ford Jr of Deerfield, IL, also three great-grandchildren: Keith Craig III, Riley Ford, and Kylie Craig. A private burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove, IL, on Saturday, May 23, 2020. For further information, please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.