|
|
Galiano , Dorothy Galiano, Dorothy,nee; Zefferies, Jefferies Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Joseph "Joey" Dear grandmother of Mary "Buffa" and Dominique "Mik". Great grandmother of Dominic and Rocco. Fond sister of George and the late Buddy "Gus", Ange, Mary Ellen "Skinny", Rose, and Doris. Fond aunt of many; special aunt to Cheryl D'Amato. Devoted caregiver to my mother; special thanks to my fiancee Harriet Egilske. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, June 22 from 1:30 - 6 p.m. Funeral Service, 5:00 p.m. at the Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North @ 76th Ave.), Elmwood Park.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019