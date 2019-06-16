Home

The Elms Funeral Home - Elmwood Park
7600 West Grand Avenue
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
708-453-1234
Dorothy Galiano
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Galiano , Dorothy Galiano, Dorothy,nee; Zefferies, Jefferies Beloved wife of the late Leo. Loving mother of Joseph "Joey" Dear grandmother of Mary "Buffa" and Dominique "Mik". Great grandmother of Dominic and Rocco. Fond sister of George and the late Buddy "Gus", Ange, Mary Ellen "Skinny", Rose, and Doris. Fond aunt of many; special aunt to Cheryl D'Amato. Devoted caregiver to my mother; special thanks to my fiancee Harriet Egilske. Memorial Visitation, Saturday, June 22 from 1:30 - 6 p.m. Funeral Service, 5:00 p.m. at the Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave. (North @ 76th Ave.), Elmwood Park.



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
