Dorothy Grace Bishop nee Foote, age 96, of La Grange Park, IL passed away on April 8, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Robert; beloved mother of the Rev. Benjamin (Susan), Thomas, Kip (Kathy), and Terry (Susan); cherished grandmother to Benjamin (Stacie) Bishop, Kelly (Stephen) Picton, Jennifer (Ken) Ellington, Julie (Matt) Beeman, Roy Bishop, and Kyle Bishop; loving great-grandmother to Zachary and Anna Picton, Andrew and Kate Ellington, Adelyn and Miles Beeman, and Julian Bishop. Visitation Friday, April 12 from 4pm until time of chapel service, 6pm at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment Marietta Cemetery, Marshall County, IA. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Barbour County, 99 Gilchrist Rd., Clayton AL 36016 and Life Raft, 155 US Hwy 45, #202, Wayne, NJ 07470. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 11, 2019