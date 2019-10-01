Home

Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary Catholic Church,
19515 S. 115th Avenue,
Mokena, IL
View Map
Dorothy Grzeskiewicz Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Grzeskiewicz, nee Kloc, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marion "Murph" (retired C.P.D., 008). Dear aunt of Arlene (Allan) Caplan, Linda (Greg) Butler, Patricia (Daniel) Sivak and David (Carol) Melicharek, great aunt and great-great aunt to many. Fond sister of the late Jean (the late William) Olejnicki and the late Ann (the late Rudolph) Melicharek. A cherished sister-in-law to the late Chester (Gerri) Grzeskiewicz, the late Bruno (the late Helen) Grzeskiewicz and the late Jean (the late John) Kolton. She touched many lives with her great love, sense of humor, sparkling personality, and loyalty to family and friends. We will always remember her zest for life! Visitation on Wednesday, October 2, from 4:30 – 8:30pm at the Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave, Justice, IL. Funeral mass on Thursday, October 3, at 11:00am, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 19515 115th Ave, Mokena, IL. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019
