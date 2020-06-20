Services and Interment for Dorothy H. Czyz (nee Szymkowski), 96, of Chicago, will be private.
Dorothy is survived by her Son Raymond (Bonnie) Czyz and seven grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Czyz; Son Edward; Parents Simon (Minnie) Szymkowski and eleven siblings.
For information please contact Ahlgrim Family funeral Services at 847-358-7411 or Ahlgrimffs.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.