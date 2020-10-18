1/
Dorothy H. Damienski
Dorothy H. Damienski, 95; fond sister of the late Irene (late Walter) Gramiak, late Virginia Damienski and the late Loretta (late Joseph) Widak; also, loving aunt of Walter (late Maureen) Gramiak and Mary Ann (late Jerome) Cusson; great-aunt of Edward, Anne, Kelly, Jerome and Christie; Visitation Monday, October 19, 2020 at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave. 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, in Niles. Please omit flowers . Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
