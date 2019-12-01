|
(nee Gaydos). Age 83. Devoted wife of the late Joseph G. Snaidauf. Beloved mother of Joseph (Kathleen) Snaidauf, James (Suzanne) Snaidauf, and Donna Snaidauf. Proud grandmother of J.D., Theresa, Caden, Kayla, and Drew. Loving sister of Andrew (Yayoi) Gaydos, Nicholas (Geri) Gaydos, Mary (late George) Demcak, the late John (Helen) Gaydos, James (Irene) Gaydos, Peter (Ann) Gaydos, Ted (Millie) Gaydos, Anne (Edward) Veleta, and George Gaydos. Cherished aunt to her nieces and nephews and devoted friend to many. Visitation Monday 2-9 p.m. Funeral Tuesday 10:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
