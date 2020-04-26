|
(Kristensen), Known to many as Kris, of Morton Grove, IL, passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on April 19, 2020. Beloved wife of H. Raymond Helgeson for 61 years, Kris is survived by her sons, Eric (Yvonne Arcus), Mark (Cindy Rippa) and Paul (Karen Pokarney), and her daughters Marie (Guenter) Grunst, and Ingrid Helgeson (James Dalton). She was the cherished grandmother to Kirsten, Simon, David, Rebecca, Karl, Sarah Jo, Krista, Emma, Lucas, Britta, Katrina, Brendan, and Lena. After raising her children, Kris became a residential real estate agent in Glenview. She was a beloved friend of many in her community and the congregation at Irving Park Lutheran Church on the north side of Chicago, where four generations of her family have worshiped. A memorial service will be held at a later date. See cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020