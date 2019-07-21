Home

Dorothy Holm Obituary
Dorothy Holm, (nee Gornick), age 98, of the East Side passed away on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ernest F. Holm. Loving mother of Terrance (Karyn) Holm and the late Thomas Holm. Dear sister of Barbara (John) Schultz, late Katherine (late Frank) Holland, late Helen (late William) Finch, late Joseph (late Ann) Gornick, late Margaret (late Orvill) Huffman, and the late Francis (late Ralphina) Gornick. Fond cousin of John (late Evie) Gornick, Dorothy (late Robert) Richardson, late Lorraine (late Paul) Martin, and Margaret (Edward) Infurna. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired church secretary for Bethlehem Lutheran Church Missouri Synod of Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Dorothy's life revolved around her family, friends and her church. A graduate of Bowen High School, she loved sports, particularly baseball and was an avid Cubs fan until her death. Visitation and funeral services were held privately. Dorothy was laid to rest next to her husband and son Tommy in Concordia Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel Chicago, IL. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
