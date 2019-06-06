Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Humphreys Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Humphreys

Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy "Dee" Humphreys, 91, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019. She was a resident of Asheville, North Carolina since 1987. She spent her years in Asheville as a volunteer in a variety of tasks. She was on the landscape committee at her condo association, Beaver Dam Run; spent 15 years working in the Botanical Gardens at Asheville gift shop; and acted as Director of St. Mary's Episcopal Church Altar Guild for more than 20 years.Dee was very active with the Asheville Symphony Guild serving in a variety of functions for 20 years-as a Corresponding Secretary, 2nd Vice President, and Director of the Moveable Feasts for 4 years. Carol McCollum, a board member of the Guild said, "She always had a smile on her face and was such a hard worker. She will be greatly missed."Dorothy Oliver was born on January 16, 1928, in Lake Forest, Illinois, to Gordon and Lela Oliver. She graduated from Lake Forest High School, worked at Marshall Field's in Market Square and attended the American Academy of Arts in Chicago, majoring in interior design.She lived for two years in Denver, Colorado with childhood friends and was a member of a social activity & ski club, the Mile High Roundup Club. She returned to Deerfield, Illinois and worked at several secretarial jobs until she married Walter E. Humphreys, a Sales Manager at Colgate-Palmolive Company, in 1958. With their children, they moved to New Providence, New Jersey in 1959.Dee volunteered as a member of the Altar Guild at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Murray Hill, New Jersey for 25 years, and spent 20 years as a sales associate with Bloomingdale's in Short Hills, New Jersey.Dee was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert Oliver (Betty), her husband Walter, and her beloved beagle, Sammie.Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Carol Sees and Jack Humphreys of Villas, New Jersey, and Michael Humphreys of Chicago, Illinois; nephews David (Chrissie) and Paul Oliver of Homosassa, Florida, and Brent (Ginny) Gerhart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; a grandson, Justin (Jennifer) L. Sees and 3 great-granddaughters, Sarah, Kellilyn and Rebecca Sees of Mays Landing, New Jersey. In addition to family, Dee leaves a wealth of friends all over the country who will miss "a sweet lady with a great sense of humor."A memorial service will be held at noon on June 7, 2019, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Asheville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dee's memory to St. Mary's, 337 Charlotte Street, Asheville, NC 28801; the Botanical Gardens at Asheville, 151 W.T. Weaver Boulevard, Asheville, NC 28804; or the Asheville Symphony Guild, 27 College Place, Suite 100, Asheville, NC 28801. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries