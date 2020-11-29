Sister Dorothy (Irene Patricia) Gaffney, BVM died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Caritas Center in Dubuque, Iowa. She was 93.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Sharing of Memories will be 9:30-10:15 a.m., followed by Virtual Visitation at 10:30 a.m. The funeral service begins at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
All events may be viewed through live videostream at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/bvmsisters/
She was born on Jan. 10, 1927, in Chicago to Patrick and Irene (Calt) Gaffney. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary congregation Sept. 8, 1946, from St. Clement Parish in Chicago. She professed first vows on March 19, 1949, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1954. She withdrew in 1970 to care for her parents and reentered the community Sept. 23, 1985.
In Chicago, Sister Dorothy taught at Our Lady of Lourdes and Cathedral High School. She also worked as a school secretary and administrative assistant.
Sister Dorothy also ministered and taught in Dubuque and Des Moines, Iowa; Omaha, Neb.; Butte, Mont.; and San Francisco.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Patricia Kolometz, and a nephew, Patrick Kolometz. She is survived by a niece Dottie Ryan, Schaumburg, Ill.; grandnieces; great-grandnieces; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 74 years.
Memorials may be given to the BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm
.