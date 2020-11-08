Dorothy "Dotty" Caspersen (nee Crespi), 89, passed away on October 24, 2020. Widow of Frederick "Fritz" Caspersen. Loving mother of Kirsten, Bryan (Barbara), Holly, Wendy and Karl. Devoted grandmother of Caitlin (Sean Sampson), Kelsey (John Muszynski), Bryan II and Jacob. Beloved sister to Mary Frenette, Louise Hickey, the late Joseph Crespi, the late Margaret Crespi and the late Helen Mekenie. A special thank you to caregiver, Amanda Sosa. A mass of the resurrection will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at St. Norbert's Church, 1809 Walters Ave, Northbrook, IL 60062. Due to Covid-19 a public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations are appreciated to the Woman's Library Club of Glencoe: WLC, c/o Holly Newcomb, Treasurer, 407 Jefferson Avenue, Glencoe, IL 60022. More information at www.cremation-society.com/obituaries/obituary-listings
.