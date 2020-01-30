Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5725 South Pulaski Road
Chicago, IL 60629
(773) 767-4730
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of the Universe Church
Dorothy J. Gwiazdzinski


1927 - 2020
Dorothy J. Gwiazdzinski Obituary
Dorothy J. Gwiazdzinski, nee Przybycien. Beloved wife of the late Steve J.; loving mother of Leonard (Kathleen), Raymond S., John and the late baby Raymond J.; dearest grandmother of the late Haley Rose; devoted daughter of the late Andrew and the late Karolina Przybycien; fond sister of the late Walter (the late Irene), the late Mitchell (the late Gertrude), the late Helen (the late Joseph), the late Bertha (the late Walter), the late Mary, the late Michael (the late Mary), the late Irene and brother-in-law of the late Anthony (the late Mary); also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Saturday 10:15 a.m. from Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 5725 S. Pulaski Rd., to Queen of the Universe Church, Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of the Polish Union, Queens Guild and Tarkington Park Seniors. Visitation Friday 3-9 p.m. For information (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
