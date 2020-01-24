Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Dorothy Jacisin
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Divine Providence Church
Dorothy J. Jacisin


1932 - 2020
Dorothy J. Jacisin Obituary
Dorothy J. Jacisin, nee Lane, of Westchester, age 87. Beloved wife of the late James Sr.; loving mother of James (Linda) Jacisin Jr. and Cindy (Bob Rath) Jacisin; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Nora Lane; dear sister of the late Mary, James, Joseph, Irene, Elaine and Edward. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
