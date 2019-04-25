|
Dorothy J. Kramer, nee Baker, age 64, of Downers Grove; beloved wife of Henry F. Kramer; loving mother of Peter (Stephanie), Kurt (Sharon), and Grant (Katherine) Kramer; dear grandmother of Casey, Elsa, Eli, Royce, Julianna, Taylor, and Henry; fond sister of Wayne (Sue) Baker, Charlize Baker, Chad Loomis, and the late Carolyn (Tim) Love; step-daughter of Joanie Baker. Memorial Visitation Friday, April 26th, 3:00 p.m. until time of service, 7:00 p.m. at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Avenue), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Carcinoid Cancer Foundation, www.carcinoid.org, appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 25, 2019