1/
Dorothy J. Labbe'
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy J. Labbe', 71, passed away on July 29, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to Alan Labbe'; the loving mother of Terry (Michael) Szmergalski, Kenneth (Michelle) Labbe', Donna Ponziani, Tammy (Chad) Hufford and the late Susan Eaton; proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 10; devoted daughter of Mary Lou; dear sister of Penelope, Cherie, Diane, Nancy, Jeanie, Peter and Jimmie. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home, for information call (815) 568-8131. A Memorial Celebration will take place at a later date and there will be a private inurnment at Marengo-City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Honor of Dorothy can be made to JourneyCare.org. To leave a memorial message, visit www.Marengo-unionfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
8155688131
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved