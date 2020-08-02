Dorothy J. Labbe', 71, passed away on July 29, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She was the beloved wife of 53 years to Alan Labbe'; the loving mother of Terry (Michael) Szmergalski, Kenneth (Michelle) Labbe', Donna Ponziani, Tammy (Chad) Hufford and the late Susan Eaton; proud grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 10; devoted daughter of Mary Lou; dear sister of Penelope, Cherie, Diane, Nancy, Jeanie, Peter and Jimmie. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home, for information call (815) 568-8131. A Memorial Celebration will take place at a later date and there will be a private inurnment at Marengo-City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Honor of Dorothy can be made to JourneyCare.org
. To leave a memorial message, visit www.Marengo-unionfuneralhome.com
.