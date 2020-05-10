Dorothy J. Spindler, nee Wilczynski, (wife of the late Frank) f.k.a. Dorothy J. Schielka (wife of the late LeRoy John Joseph Schielka, Sr.) beloved mother of Kenneth (Andrea), Susan (late Mark Sr.) Panzer, Nancy (Jonathan) Siedlecki, and LeRoy Jr. (Michele). Grandmother of Samantha Siedlecki, Abigail Quinn, Victoria McNamara, Mark Panzer Jr, Kathy Evans, Leslie Rodriguez, Edward Schielka, Kaylee Schielka, Jessica Schielka and Lee Schielka. Great Grandmother of several. Loving sister of late Florian (Violet) Wilczynski and late Alphonse (late Benita) Wilczynski. Dearest Aunt to Robert (LeeAnn), Janet (Larry) Hansen, Diane (Jim) Blaha, Richard (Tracy) Wilczynski, Gary (Kathy) Wilczynski, Paul Wilczynski and Wayne Wilson, and Great Aunt to many.



Former owner of Lawrence Funeral Home, Chicago, IL and Banyon Beach Motel, Winterhaven, Florida. Former member of St. Constance Church, Hari Kari Club of Chicago, IL. and many fraternal and charitable organizations. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Funeral services private.



In lieu of flowers we ask that all extended family, friends and business associates remember her in their prayers. Rest in Peace. Amen. Funeral services entrusted to Szykowny Funeral Home, Ltd., Jonathan F. Siedlecki, Director. For information contact 773-735-7521.





