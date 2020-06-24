Dorothy Jones ("Dodie") Vance of Lake Forest, Illinois died peacefully at home on June 21, 2020 at the age of 103. She was born on January 2, 1917 in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Walter Colekin Jones and Helen Hyman Jones. Her older brother Thomas H. Jones predeceased her. She grew up in Oak Park, Albuquerque, NM and Chicago. Following an early career as a magazine circulation manager, she married Herbert Alexander Vance on December 18, 1942. During World War II the newlyweds lived in Washington, DC, where Herb was stationed with the US Navy. In 1946 they moved to Evanston, where they lived until moving to Lake Forest in 1962. In addition to raising a family Dodie helped support the growth of the business magazine publishing company Herb founded. She practiced a lifetime of church attendance, reading of the Bible and personal prayer. Her community activities in Chicago included governing membership of the Art Institute, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Chicago Horticultural Society. At the Art Institute she was a member of the Antiquarians and the Committee on American Art. Club memberships included the Onwentsia Club and the Women's Athletic Club of Chicago. Herb predeceased her in 1990. She is survived by her sons, Herbert Alexander Vance, Jr. and William Colekin Vance, three grandchildren, Alison Scherer, Heather Vance Haddon and William C. Vance, Jr., and two great grandchildren, Samuel Scherer and Hayley Scherer. She also leaves behind other beloved relatives including daughters-in-law Carol and Pat, and stepgrandchildren and their families. Services and interment will be private. Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to the Art Institute of Chicago or the American Red Cross. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jul. 2, 2020.