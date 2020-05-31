Sept. 14, 1935 – May 17, 2020
Dorothy Weaver, a treasured wife, mom, step-mom, mother and sister-in-law, grandma, great nana-nana, and beloved aunt, sister, and friend, departed this life May 17, 2020 on her terms. She loved animals (especially her schnauzer Cindy), music, Palermo's pizza, Blackhawks hockey, crossword puzzles, the Hallmark Channel and keeping an immaculate house. She truly believed, "Home is where the heart is."
The youngest of John and Rose Shea's six children, 19-year old Dorothy married her first love, Joseph B. Garcher in September 1954. Life was full of promise and sweetness. Until she was widowed in 1966 at age 31, with three young children to raise alone. A year later, she was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. A disease that impacted her life for the next 53 years.
A feisty south-side Chicagoan and Irish Catholic, she was a passionate White Sox fan, leading to many lively moments with her sisters who rooted for the Cubs. She didn't travel much, but was always up-to-date on current world events – readily voicing her "two cents" about them. And she took great pride and delight in the varied accomplishments and adventures of her family.
Dorothy did find love again. She married Gene Weaver in May 1979 and they eventually retired to Florida for over 17 years. She enjoyed leaving the cold and snow behind, but hated the "evil bugs". If one crawled, or worse, flew into their house, Gene would come running when she screamed. Their blissful tropical adventure ended in 2007, when they returned to Chicago after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
Dorothy is survived by her children: Linda (Michael), Joseph (Debbie) and Janet (John); her adored grandchildren: Whitney, Spencer, Joey, Jeremy, Jacob, Sarah, Jason, Ian; and step-grandchildren: Deanna, Michael and Carrie; plus her "little man" great-grandson, Grayson; along with many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. She will also be greatly missed by her sister, Arlene Bickler, "We were good friends. We could confide in each other. I'll miss that."
On this earth for 30,928 days, Dorothy was ready to be with those who had crossed over - husbands, Joe (1966), Gene (2012); sisters, Dolores (2005), Anita (2012); brothers, Johnny (1938), Robert (1971); father, John (1961); and mother, Rose (1969).
She leaves us with a legacy of strength and stubbornness, grit and warmth. In lieu of flowers, remembrances appreciated to www.diabetes.org/donate. A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at a later date and a notice will be posted.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.