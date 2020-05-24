Dorothy J. Younger nee Jones, age 89, of Oak Park; wife of the late Perry F. Younger; mother of Pamela Marie and Deborah Lee Younger; daughter of the late Charles N. and Elsa F. Jones. Dorothy was a 1952 graduate of Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO. She was a longtime member of the 1st Presbyterian Church of River Forest and a longtime member of the Nineteenth Century Charitable Association. For many years she worked at Quintero Limited in Oak Park. Visitation Friday May 29, 3 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park where services will also be held on Saturday May 30, at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Emblem Cemetery. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 29, 2020.