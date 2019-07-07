Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Frisco
8520 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
(972) 335-2444
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Catholic Church
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Byrnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jane Byrnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jane Byrnes Obituary
Byrnes , Dorothy Jane 'Jane' Dorothy "Jane" Byrnes of Oak Lawn, and of late, Allen, Texas passed away May 23, 2019, at the age of 97. She is survived by her son, John P. Byrnes and wife, Berny of North Carolina; daughter, Patricia Jane Finn of Idaho; son, William E. Byrnes and wife, Laura of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Brian Byrnes, Michelle Byrnes, Courtney Finn, Darcy Finn, Casey Finn, Katlyn Byrnes and Kelsey Defebaugh and husband, Connor; and great-grandchildren, Aidan and Danica Byrnes. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Linus Catholic Church, in Oak Lawn, on July 15th, at 11:00 AM.

https://www.turrentinejacksonmorrow.com/obituaries/dorothy-jane-byrnes

Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home - Frisco
Download Now