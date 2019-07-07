|
|
Byrnes , Dorothy Jane 'Jane' Dorothy "Jane" Byrnes of Oak Lawn, and of late, Allen, Texas passed away May 23, 2019, at the age of 97. She is survived by her son, John P. Byrnes and wife, Berny of North Carolina; daughter, Patricia Jane Finn of Idaho; son, William E. Byrnes and wife, Laura of Allen, Texas; grandchildren, Brian Byrnes, Michelle Byrnes, Courtney Finn, Darcy Finn, Casey Finn, Katlyn Byrnes and Kelsey Defebaugh and husband, Connor; and great-grandchildren, Aidan and Danica Byrnes. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Linus Catholic Church, in Oak Lawn, on July 15th, at 11:00 AM.
https://www.turrentinejacksonmorrow.com/obituaries/dorothy-jane-byrnes
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 7 to July 14, 2019