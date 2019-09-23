|
Dorothy 'Dottie' Jasionowski nee Tuman, age 92, passed away September 21, 2019. A true die hard Cubs fan. Devoted daughter of the late George and Mary Tuman; loving mother of Nancy (David) Penczek and Ronald (Christine) Jasionowski; cherished grandmother of Kimberly Rogge and Tammy (Stephen) Russo; proud great-grandmother of Westin and Coltin Rogge and Savannah and Cheyenne Russo; dearest sister of the late Helen & John Patchik, Frank & Ann Tuman, Agnes & Frank Gudaitis, Alexander Tuman, Bernice & Robert Chamberlin, Henry Tuman, Walter & Loretta Tuman, John & Ethel Tuman, Theresa Scher, Leo & Patricia Tuman; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) HIckory Hills, IL. 60457. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For info 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 23, 2019