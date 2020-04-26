|
Dorothy Jean Hager Ross (Dottie) died on April 13th, 2020. She died peacefully in her sleep, of natural causes. She was 97. Dorothy was born in Sturgis, MI. She attended the University of Chicago, where she met fellow student, Maurice L. Ross, Jr.. They were married at Bond Chapel in 1945 and together enjoyed the company of friends, many of whom were Maury's childhood friends from Hyde Park, and world travel, especially visiting Maury's colleagues throughout the wine world. They were a devoted couple for 58 years, until Maury's death in 2003. Dorothy served on Boards for the North Shore Senior Center (Skokie) and Writers Theatre (Glenview). In 1970's, Dorothy became a teacher with the Glenview School District, where she taught elementary students, many of whom remember her prodigious collection of Elton John-style glasses and as "The best teacher I ever had." Dorothy is survived by two daughters –Jacqueline Kane (Deerfield) and Mary Ross (Chicago) – two grandchildren – Andy Westley (LaGrange) and Robert Westley (NYC) - and one great-grand-daughter, who remember her for her generosity, intellect, courage, sense of humor and her excellent parties, all of which she carried into her last days. If it is your way to make a donation in Dorothy's name, please do so to the . Otherwise, please remember a happy time together and hold her memory in your heart.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020