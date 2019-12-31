|
Dorothy Julia Krieger nee Murawski, December 28, 2019. Age 94. Late of Lansing, IL. Beloved mother of Kathleen (Jerry) Goldman and Kurt Krieger. Cherished grandmother of Julie (Aaron) Gaby and Amanda Goldman. Preceded in death by sisters, Marie Skonicki, Fran Gwazda, Carrie Skonicki, Josephine Plugge and Stephanie Panfil. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Thursdsay, January 2nd from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Prayers Friday, January 3rd , 10:15 a.m. to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor Road and Leavitt Ave., Flossmoor. Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 31, 2019