Dorothy K. Nopar, nee Kempner, age 91, beloved wife and best friend for 64 years of Richard S. Nopar; loving mother of Douglas (JoAnn Thomas) Nopar and Kenneth (Carolyn) Nopar; adored grandma of Elizabeth (Sebastian Veloso) Thomas and Sylvia Thomas, Katherine and Lauren Nopar; devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Ellen Kempner; cherished sister of the late Thomas (late Carol) Kempner; dear sister-in-law of the late Susan Kempner; treasured aunt of Elizabeth (Phil Thompson) Kempner, Scott (Caralyn) Kempner, Steven Kempner, and Laura Kempner. Dorothy was a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan and Fighting Illini fan. Private family graveside service was held on Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at Rosehill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lyric Opera, www.lyricopera.org or The Cradle, www.cradle.org. For condolence information: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019